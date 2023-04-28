The Houston Astros (14-11) will look for Mauricio Dubon to prolong a 20-game hitting streak against the Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (2-2) for the Astros and Aaron Nola (1-2) for the Phillies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-2, 2.25 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.25 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across five games.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies are sending Nola (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.

Nola is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this outing.

Nola will look to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.0 K/9 ranks 67th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.