Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Akil Baddoo (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has three doubles and nine walks while batting .227.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this year.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Rodriguez (0-0 with a 5.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.12 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.
