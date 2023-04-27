On Thursday, April 27 at 6:40 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles (16-8) visit the Detroit Tigers (9-14) at Comerica Park. Kyle Gibson will get the ball for the Orioles, while Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Tigers.

The favored Orioles have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. An 8-run total is listed for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (4-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-3, 7.56 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 12 times and won 10, or 83.3%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 6-2 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

