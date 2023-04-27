Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (hitting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), with more than one hit five times (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in nine games this season (39.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
