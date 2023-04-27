The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (hitting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this season (13 of 23), with more than one hit five times (21.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Torkelson has driven in a run in nine games this season (39.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson (4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.