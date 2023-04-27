The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has an OPS of .612, fueled by an OBP of .278 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.

In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings