Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on April 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .141.
  • In eight of 22 games this year (36.4%), Maton has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (18.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.3% of his games this year, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 14
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.60), 32nd in WHIP (1.167), and 63rd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
