Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on April 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .141.

In eight of 22 games this year (36.4%), Maton has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (18.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings