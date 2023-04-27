Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while hitting .205.
- Cabrera has had a base hit in eight of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
