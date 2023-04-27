On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while hitting .205.

Cabrera has had a base hit in eight of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings