After hitting .281 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .301.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three games this season (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 14
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson (4-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
