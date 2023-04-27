Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .281 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .301.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three games this season (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|14
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (4-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.