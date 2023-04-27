Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .370 with two doubles and four walks in his past 10 games, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .250 with three doubles and five walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (8.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.60), 33rd in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
