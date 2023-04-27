After hitting .370 with two doubles and four walks in his past 10 games, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .250 with three doubles and five walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

