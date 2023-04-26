Zach McKinstry -- hitting .308 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .256.
  • In 10 of 16 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in six of 16 games so far this season.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
