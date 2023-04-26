On Wednesday, April 26 at 1:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) host the Detroit Tigers (9-13) at American Family Field. Freddy Peralta will get the ball for the Brewers, while Michael Lorenzen will take the mound for the Tigers.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (2-2, 3.97 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Tigers and Brewers game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Brewers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 2-4 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.