The Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers will meet on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Willy Adames and Nick Maton among those expected to step up at the plate.

Tigers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 17 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .329 this season.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .216.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 68 (3.1 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .281.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.211 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Baltimore Orioles.

In two starts, Lorenzen has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Matthew Boyd Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers - Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles - Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/28/2023 Orioles - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/29/2023 Orioles - Home Matthew Boyd Dean Kremer 4/30/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish 5/2/2023 Mets - Home Michael Lorenzen Kodai Senga

