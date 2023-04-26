Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers meet Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+170). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -210 +170 8 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
    • In eight consecutive games, Detroit and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.4 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those games.
  • Detroit has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 3-5 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 22 opportunities.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-4 5-9 1-9 8-4 6-10 3-3

