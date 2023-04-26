Spencer Torkelson -- batting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.349) thanks to six extra-base hits.
  • Torkelson has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (22.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 14
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
