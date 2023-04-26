Spencer Torkelson -- batting .222 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.349) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (22.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

