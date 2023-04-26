On Wednesday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has an OPS of .617, fueled by an OBP of .280 and a team-best slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Greene has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including three multi-hit games (13.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings