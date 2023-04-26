On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Brewers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .300.

Vierling has had a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 19 games (15.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

