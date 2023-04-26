On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Brewers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .300.
  • Vierling has had a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 19 games (15.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
