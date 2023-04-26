Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (13) this season while batting .210 with eight extra-base hits.
- In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year (22.2%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
