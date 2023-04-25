Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin has two walks while batting .063.
- Nevin has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Nevin has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.