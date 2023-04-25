Tuesday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) taking on the Detroit Tigers (8-13) at 7:40 PM (on April 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Eric Lauer (3-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Spencer Turnbull (1-3) for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Tigers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (38.1%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring three runs per game (64 total runs).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule