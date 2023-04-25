The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -12.5 223.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 223.5 points 46 times.
  • The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.2, 1.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
  • Phoenix has been at least a -900 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has a 226.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.2 more points than this game's total.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 40-42-0 this year.
  • The Clippers have come away with nine wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 46 56.1% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2
Clippers 40 48.8% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Six of Suns' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • When playing at home, Phoenix owns a better record against the spread (22-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-19-0).
  • The 113.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).
  • Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Seven of the Clippers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
  • The Clippers put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
  • Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 3-4 42-40
Clippers 40-42 0-0 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
32-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
33-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
33-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
36-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-15

