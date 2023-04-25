The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is tied up 2-2. The Stars are favored (-140) against the Wild (+120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)

Stars (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.0

6.0 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-15-23 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Dallas has 32 points (10-6-12) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 16 games this season (5-4-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 54 times, and are 41-7-6 in those games (to record 88 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Stars finished 16-11-8 in those matchups (40 points).

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 13-11-24 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-25-11 overall record.

Minnesota has earned 31 points (13-8-5) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

In 13 games this season when the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-8-2).

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-8-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 51 games, earning 79 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal in 39 games has a record of 24-13-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 23-15-5 (51 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 41 games. The Wild finished 24-11-6 in those matchups (54 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.