Miguel Cabrera -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while hitting .175.
  • In seven of 12 games this year, Cabrera got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
