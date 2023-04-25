Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, airing on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are on top 3-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Hurricanes -150 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Islanders (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Islanders (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 49-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-17 record (winning 67.9% of its games).

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 16 (39.0%).

New York has a record of 6-14 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of victory for the Islanders.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 242 (22nd) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 217 (5th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 34 (32nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (2nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina went over once in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the NHL with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

Islanders Advanced Stats

The Islanders and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over New York's last 10 contests.

In the past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.7 goals.

The Islanders have scored 242 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Islanders are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, allowing 217 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

They have a +25 goal differential, which ranks 12th in the league.

