Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .256.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rea (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
