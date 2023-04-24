Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .256.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rea (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
