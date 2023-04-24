The Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) will lean on Willy Adames when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (7-13) at American Family Field on Monday, April 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-150). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 11 games this season and won eight (72.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (35%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

