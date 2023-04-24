Colin Rea will start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at American Family Field against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 15 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .323 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 60 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.255 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd (0-1) will take the mound for the Tigers, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

In three starts, Boyd has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers - Away Matthew Boyd Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers - Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers - Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles - Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/28/2023 Orioles - Home Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/29/2023 Orioles - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dean Kremer

