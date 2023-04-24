Tigers vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.
Tigers vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-160
|+135
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Detroit's past six games has been 8.3, a run in which the Tigers and their opponents have gone under every time.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won three of its 12 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 20 games with a total.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-4
|3-9
|1-9
|6-4
|5-10
|2-3
