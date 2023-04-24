Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Detroit's past six games has been 8.3, a run in which the Tigers and their opponents have gone under every time.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won three of its 12 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 20 games with a total.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 3-9 1-9 6-4 5-10 2-3

