Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) and Detroit Tigers (7-13) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Brewers, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on April 24.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.50 ERA).

Tigers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Tigers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Tigers 2.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Tigers have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won three of 12 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging three runs per game (60 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

