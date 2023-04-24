Riley Greene -- batting .214 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.287), slugging percentage (.358) and total hits (19) this season.
  • Greene has gotten a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including three multi-hit games (15.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rea (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
