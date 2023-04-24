Riley Greene -- batting .214 with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.287), slugging percentage (.358) and total hits (19) this season.

Greene has gotten a hit in 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%), including three multi-hit games (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Greene has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 20 games (45.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings