The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while hitting .189.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.47).
  • The Brewers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rea (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
