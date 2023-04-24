The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (hitting .188 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Orioles.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .233 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three games this year (17.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings