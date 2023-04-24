After hitting .208 with three walks in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .188 with four walks.

In six of 13 games this year, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his 13 games this year.

Schoop has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

