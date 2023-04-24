The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .357 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks), take on starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-1) against the Orioles.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has two doubles and four walks while batting .250.

This season, Haase has posted at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in one of 15 games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings