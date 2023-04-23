The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 237.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points in its games this season, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Warriors have compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread.

Golden State has entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.

Golden State has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Warriors.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 40 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.

The average over/under for Sacramento's outings this season is 238.8, 1.3 more points than this game's total.

Sacramento is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Warriors have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.

Golden State has a better record against the spread at home (27-14-0) than it does on the road (12-29-0).

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors record are just 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).

When Golden State totals more than 118.1 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Three of the Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).

The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37 Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

