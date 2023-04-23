Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)
- Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- In 26 of 58 games last year (44.8%) Nevin got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (8.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in two of 58 games last year, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Nevin picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (5.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 13 of 58 games last year (22.4%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.227
|AVG
|.171
|.330
|OBP
|.271
|.240
|SLG
|.280
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (44.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (17.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.