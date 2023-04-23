After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

  • Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 26 of 58 games last year (44.8%) Nevin got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (8.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in two of 58 games last year, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Nevin picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (5.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 13 of 58 games last year (22.4%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 27
.227 AVG .171
.330 OBP .271
.240 SLG .280
1 XBH 5
0 HR 2
6 RBI 10
18/8 K/BB 28/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 29
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
