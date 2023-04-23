After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)

Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

In 26 of 58 games last year (44.8%) Nevin got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (8.6%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in two of 58 games last year, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Nevin picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (5.2%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 13 of 58 games last year (22.4%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 27 .227 AVG .171 .330 OBP .271 .240 SLG .280 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 28/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 29 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (44.8%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (3.4%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (17.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

