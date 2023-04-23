Sunday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (13-7) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (7-12) at 1:35 PM (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) will get the nod for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Tigers have come away with seven wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (59 total, 3.1 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule