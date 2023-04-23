On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .222.
  • Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In seven games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will send Rodriguez (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.91, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
