The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.293), slugging percentage (.368) and total hits (18) this season.
  • Greene has recorded a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.
