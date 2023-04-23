The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .189 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this season (20.0%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings