Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is hitting .179 with four walks.

In five of 12 games this year, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.

Schoop has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

