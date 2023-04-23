Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .179 with four walks.
- In five of 12 games this year, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|8
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
