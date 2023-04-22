The Baltimore Orioles (12-7) and the Detroit Tigers (7-11) will square off on Saturday, April 22 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Kyle Gibson getting the ball for the Orioles and Joey Wentz taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (3-0, 4.18 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-2, 6.39 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Orioles have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Orioles went 7-1 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Riley Greene 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

