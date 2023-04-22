Kyle Gibson gets the nod for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 14 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .334 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 58 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.05 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.307 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, April 14.

In three starts this season, Wentz has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.1 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Giants W 7-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/18/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Matthew Boyd Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles - Away Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles - Away Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers - Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers - Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles - Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson

