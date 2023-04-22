Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- hitting .154 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .140 with two doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Maton has had a base hit in seven of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season (29.4%), Maton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 53rd in WHIP (1.268), and 84th in K/9 (4.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
