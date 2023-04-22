Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Matt Vierling (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .222 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs both times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (3-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 53rd in WHIP (1.268), and 84th in K/9 (4.9).
