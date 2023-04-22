Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .237 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Carpenter has recorded a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this year (21.4%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (3-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th.
