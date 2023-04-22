Eric Haase -- hitting .323 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .250.
  • In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), Haase has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.49 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 53rd in WHIP (1.268), and 84th in K/9 (4.9).
