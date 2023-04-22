On Saturday, Akil Baddoo (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .241 with a double and five walks.

In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Baddoo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings