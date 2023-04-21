Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wells (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.