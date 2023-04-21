How to Watch the Tigers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Wells and Michael Lorenzen will start for their respective teams when the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers play on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 14 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 28th in the majors with a .343 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 57 (3.4 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .278.
- The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 25th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lorenzen will get the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up six earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Sean Manaea
|4/15/2023
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/19/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Cal Quantrill
|4/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tyler Wells
|4/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Kyle Gibson
|4/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Colin Rea
|4/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Eric Lauer
|4/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Freddy Peralta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.