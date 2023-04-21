Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.297), slugging percentage (.391) and OPS (.689) this season.
- Greene has recorded a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will look to Wells (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
